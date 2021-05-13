Family gets new wheelchair accessible van after thieves steal the first one

TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- Back in April, we introduced you to a local family who had their wheelchair accessible van stolen from their Decatur apartment complex.
Thanks to the generosity of the community, today they drove away in a brand-new van.
“Today is the day!” said Ruth Batchelor, with a huge smile on her face.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern met up with Batchelor and her daughter, Jordyn, at AMS Vans in Tucker, where they were finally getting their new wheelchair accessible van.
“I feel fabulous, it’s kind of a euphoric feeling, it’s just joy times ten,” Batchelor said.
On April 11th, they noticed the van they use to transport their severely handicapped loved one to therapy and doctor’s appointments, was stolen from their gated apartment complex.
Dekalb County Police found it days later, but the community helped raise more than $28,000 so this family could buy a brand new one.
“This allows us to ride in a better way,” added Batchelor.
Jordyn can now ride in the front, it’s a gentler ride, it’s newer, and has fewer miles.
“To have a vehicle that’s reliable, it’s a newer conversion, so it’s one that will be dependable for a lot longer,” said Payton Hamby, the Sales Manager at AMS Vans, “Just to be able to have a vehicle like this, it gets them their livelihood back.”
Police never caught the thieves, but Batchelor said the end to their story shows that there are still good people out there.
“One bad person in humanity doesn’t ruin them all, I mean, something like this shows that there are so many more good people,” Batchelor added.
And they are so grateful for this amazing upgrade.
“How we show up in the world really goes a long way when one is in need….so yeah, a big ‘ole thank you to the universe,” said Batchelor.
