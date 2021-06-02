ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rescue and recovery teams are still searching for a missing 17-year old boy who they believe drowned Tuesday in the Chattahoochee.
17-year old Jake Whatley's family says he was a gymnastics star. Wednesday night, they were still holding out for a miracle.
Whatley was last seen Tuesday afternoon with a group of nine friends who all attempted to swim across the river. Officials say there were unusually high currents and two of the teenagers drifted off.
One was found clinging to a rock but Whatley was still missing.
"I'm still thinking, I know it's not real, but I still keep in mind that he's still going to be alive and they find him. Although it's rarely possible," said Whatley's mother, Nim Whatley.
She says her son just competed in nationals for gymnastics and he was a shining student, set to enter his senior year and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic High School in Fayetteville.
"He's a very sweet boy. He's very close to me. He loves gymnastics. He's been doing gymnastics since he was three years old," said Nim Whatley. "He's very loving. He's very loving, he's very religious and he always wants to do more like he challenges himself all the time. Like it's never been enough, he always wants to do more."
Wednesday, the boat launch at Azalea Park was sectioned off for a second afternoon as first responders entered the water, heading about two miles down stream where Whatley was last seen.
As of 5:30PM Wednesday, he still was not located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.