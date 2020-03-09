OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is nothing more difficult for Terri Clark than reminiscing about her daughter who disappeared without a trace last month.
“I mean it’s the worst thing in the world,” Clark said.
She said her 17-year-old daughter Julia Mann walked out of their new Watkinsville home nearly three weeks ago and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
“She means everything to us, and I can’t stand to think about life without her,” Clark said.
Julia has brownish, blonde hair. She's 5’3 tall and about 100 pounds.
Investigators tell CBS46 the only evidence they have at this point is a lone footprint outside the back door of the family’s home.
Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry said Julia had a laptop and cell phone with her at the time of her disappearance, but neither device has been used.
“We are concerned right now that Julia is met with harm,” Berry said. “When we have these kinds of cases I work them as if they’re my child. There’s nothing I wouldn’t do to find my child and there’s nothing I wouldn’t do to find Julia Mann.”
“I know how much she loves her family and her little sister, and I just feel like something is really wrong,” Clark said.
Clark said she wants her daughter to know that she is not mad at her and she is not in trouble, she just needs to know that she’s okay.
There is currently a $20,000 reward for information leading to Julia's whereabouts. If you know anything call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.