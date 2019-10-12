LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga (CBS46) -- Saturday was quite the day for the Halstead family.
Hundreds of people traveled from all over the country to support the first ever Trip-A-Doodles Trot 5K and 10K.
The run and festival was in honor of 7-year-old Tripp Halstead who passed away in March of 2018 after suffering from traumatic brain damage from a tree limb hitting him on the head at daycare.
Tripp fought for months, and he even went through months of strenuous life-saving surgeries before succumbing to his injuries.
His death was a devastating loss for his mother Stacy, but she is determined to honor his life by helping other children.
“It’s just awesome to think it’s been a year and a half and people are still involved and miss him every day, just like I do.” said Halstead.
Tripp-A-Doodles Trot stepped off with the 10K run at 8:50 a.m.
The 10K was followed by the 5K at 8:55 a.m.
All the running was capped off with the 1 mile fun run at 10:15 a.m.
The net proceeds from Tripp-A-Doodles Trot goes to “Sunshine on a Ranney Day”, a 501-3c non-profit benefiting children with special needs.
A 5K runner and former coworker of Stacy Halstead's told CBS46’s Iyani Hughes that she used to babysit Tripp and is just proud to be honoring such a beautiful baby boy.
If you couldn’t physically participate in the races, you can still register online and run, walk, or Trot from anywhere in the world while supporting this cause.
You can learn more details by visiting https://www.teamboom4tripp.com/trippadoodles-trot.
