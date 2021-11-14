ATLANTA (CBS46) — Family members identified Kayden Jones as the 8-year-old who died after being shot Saturday night at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
A vigil with family and friends was held for Jones at the complex on Alison Court Sunday evening.
"Kayden, Kayden, king Kayden," Shatavious Jackson, a family friend, said. "He was so loving."
Jackson said Jones was a second grader at Cascade Elementary school, who loved Spiderman and was the smallest out of his group of friends, but with the biggest heart.
"It hurts, it hurts," Jackson said. "I've known him less than five months, but it feels like I've known him all my life."
Atlanta police are investigating what happened, but have released limited details.
