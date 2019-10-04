ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tearful and fighting to stay strong, a family held a vigil for a fallen loved one tonight.

Daniels was killed tragically Thursday morning. The family says she was asleep when gunfire erupted outside the family’s home located on 2900 block of River Ridge Road. A stray bullet broke through a wall and pierced Daniels’s chest ending her life as she attempted protect her six-year-old cousin.

Atlanta Police are searching for the shooter.

+2 Teen awakened by gunfire, hit and killed by stray bullet A girl is dead after being struck by a stray bullet while she was sleeping inside her home in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.

The family says a $10,000 reward will go to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. They also created a gofundme to help pay for funeral expenses while they struggle to understand why they loved one is no longer here.