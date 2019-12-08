STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) – It’s been about a year since Shantrelle Monroe was murdered on a popular walking trail in Stone Mountain.
Police are still looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing the 24-year-old.
Monroe’s mother, Sonya Woods, just wants the person off the street. “I don’t want somebody else to go through what my family have been going through,” she said.
A vigil was held for Monroe Sunday evening at Hairston Park in Stone Mountain where family and friends gathered to remember the young woman.
Saturday would have been Monroe’s 25th birthday. A year has passed, no arrests have been made, and her family and friends are devastated that her killer is still out there.
“I have faith in God, I believe in God, and I know for a fact that person will be caught,” Woods said.
The family still can’t understand why something like this happened to a person like Monroe.
“She was bubbly, she was the life of the party, when you were down, she’d perk you up, so it’s just hard for me to believe that somebody would do this to her,” said Monroe’s aunt, Tina Holloway.
Monroe was murdered on the trail in the Mainstreet neighborhood on December 12th, 2018.
“They believe she was lured over there, and I’m quite sure she did know whoever it was,” Woods said.
Everyone gathered in the park near that trail to tell stories about Monroe.
“It’s hard, it’s very hard, I cry every day,” added Woods.
“She was young, young girl, had goals in life, she wanted to go to the military, it’s important to keep her dream alive to share with the world, and not only that, but to let the little ones know, coming up in our family, to let them know how Shantrelle was,” Holloway said.
Family members said she was a caring, giving person, who would give you the shirt off her back.
“I just want justice for my daughter… It’s very frustrating for me, it’s very hard for me and my family,” Woods said. “Won’t get closure until they make an arrest and there’s a guilty verdict or they make a plea deal.”
Police say they have no new updates to this case. If you have any information, contact Dekalb County police.
