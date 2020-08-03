MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS46) The family of a missing metro Atlanta mother whose toddler was found wandering alone in south Florida in late July are hoping she'll return home safe.
Kamdyn Cavett, 2, who's currently in foster care, was found wandering alone in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Miramar, Florida on July 26.
The Miramar Police Department tweeted the next morning that investigators are searching for the child's mother, Leila Cavett, 21, adding that they are “concerned for her safety and well-being."
Leila's sister, Gina Lewis told Miami television station CBS4 that Cavett lives in Dawsonville and her family is unsure why she would be in South Florida.
“We don’t know of her having any friends or any family out here to be out here in the first place,” Lewis told CBS4. “We’re not really sure what’s going on.”
Over the weekend, Leila's sister Tyuania Cavett posted to Facebook, asking anyone with any information to contact the Hollywood Police Department. Leila's father also talked over the weekend with Miami station Local 10 News, saying that "he learned through investigators that Leila may have left her home in Georgia abruptly."
Police said Cavett was last seen driving a mid-to-late 90s white Chevy 3500 which was found in Hollywood, Florida. Meanwhile, Kamdyn is with the Florida Department of Children and Families. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help in the family's search.
