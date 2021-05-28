Family is asking the community for help after losing everything in apartment fire

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fire ripped through, complex resident, Marion Anderson’s home overnight.
On Friday, he walked through the ashes of seven years’ worth of memories.
“I’m a single parent with four boys that’s all we had that’s all we had,” said Anderson heartbroken…“ it was a real nice place… now we don’t have no place… no insurance no nothing.”
According to residents, the rotted tree snapped in half taking down power lines bringing outages throughout the community.
Neighbors say when power started turning back on, that’s when sockets exploded resulting in flames.
“Last night I had to leave because at that point… it’s like… okay, if the tree catch fire then it’s going to come this way,” resident Yvette Manuel explains.
Yvette Manuel lives in the apartment building just feet away from the blaze...
And tells us that she was once a victim of a house fire and knows all too well what it’s like to lose everything.
“Breathe just take a moment and just breathe… to cry it out, ask God all the questions ...the who, what, why and then get back up just don’t stay stuck,” said Manuel.
Anderson and his five children will be staying in a hotel with the help of Red Cross overnight but is unsure of what their next step will be.
“Looking for a place to stay is extremely hard … when you got kids …one night just don’t cut it,” Manuel says.
Anderson said he’s creating a GoFundMe in hopes the community will help in any way they can.
“This happened in a split second I left the house my apartment was fine I come back is burnt down I wouldn’t wish that on nobody,” said Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.