Family learns the woman, accused of hitting and killing their loved one, will not serve jail time

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A startling development for the family of 21-year-old Chad Mickler. On Thursday, they learned the woman, accused of hitting and killing him two years ago, will not serve jail time.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern spoke exclusively to his heartbroken family.
“She did refuse a court-ordered blood draw,” said Deanna Hehmann, Mickler’s mother-in-law.
The family of Chad Mickler said justice was not fully served Thursday.
23-year old Nadia Butterfield will only serve probation time for his death.
Back in September of 2019, prosecutors said she entered the closed portion of I-285, hitting and killing Mickler, a construction worker.
“Without the blood, the state really couldn’t move forward with any more charges, especially keeping the first-degree felony homicide by vehicle,” added Hehmann.
During the investigation, detectives believed alcohol may have been a factor.
A judge issued a blood search warrant, but the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said blood was never taken.
“She should have volunteered for a blood test, that way if you’re innocent, it’s all done,” said Connie Pribble, Mickler’s grandmother.
Butterfield pleaded no contest Thursday to second degree vehicular homicide and several reckless driving/speeding charges.
“I do believe that there is a degree of justice, but I think the bottom line is, when a life is taken, what real justice can be offered?” Hehmann added.
Butterfield’s dad is a well-known Atlanta attorney.
When the crash happened, he apologized on behalf of his daughter.
“We are extremely remorseful and give our condolences to the family of the construction worker who lost his life,” said Nadia’s father, Attorney Torris Butterfield, back in September of 2019.
But he offered no comment when CBS46’s Melissa Stern called him Thursday.
“He knew exactly how to counsel his daughter, and fight on her behalf,” Hehmann said.
Mickler's four-year-old twin boys will now grow up without their father, but his family hopes this is a learning experience for anyone driving under the influence or distracted:
“Slow down, pay attention,” said Hehmann.
