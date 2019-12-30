ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- "He was screaming help, somebody help me, my girlfriend just got shot,” said a shocked Doris Long who's lived in her Atlanta neighborhood since 1996.
Homeowners on Washington St. are on edge after a night of carnage left a family grieving the loss of a 15-year-old girl.
“My heart is really throbbing right now, it's beating really fast but I gotta do what I gotta do,” said Brigette Jewel who is now without a niece.
Police were called to Washington St. around 4 a.m. to reports of a shooting.
“The suspect and the victim are familiar with each other," said Atlanta Police Capt. Jessica Bruce. "We do have several people detained at this time. We do have what appears to be one suspect detained at this time.”
Friends of 15-year-old Azariah Lowe paid tribute to their friend with balloons and stuffed animals where her body was found.
Neighbors said earlier you could see someone firing 18 hots into the air just feet from the house. They also said the street has a history of violence. The family remarked this latest tragedy stemmed from an argument between friends.
“Didn't want to believe it. Yeah I had disbelief,” said Wieley Culpepper, Lowe's Great Grandfather.
