ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Adairsville man was asleep when a suspected tornado ripped through his home early Thursday morning.
Charles Hardin abruptly woke up to debris everywhere after the treacherous storm ripped through his home. He quickly ran out of his home and headed towards safety.
“It landed right on top of me, I rolled and ran out,” said Hardin.
Upon arrival, officers found the home severely damaged by the suspected tornado.
His girlfriend, Shelly, told CBS46 that she was getting ready to pull out of the driveway with her 18-month-old son in the backseat when the whipping winds came barreling towards her.
“We lost everything...I’m glad he wasn’t in his room...everything is gone in there,” said Shelly.
The neighborhood repairs are already underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.