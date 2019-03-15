ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) An Atlanta family has located a loved one who had been missing since Friday evening.
Atlanta Police say 83-year-old George Heard was last seen around 5:20 p.m. on Friday but was located Saturday afternoon.
Mr. Heard has been diagnosed with dementia and suffers from a hearing impairment. APD said he was in good health when he was located.
