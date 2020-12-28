An Acworth family lost everything, including a three-year-old little boy, in a house fire over the weekend.
Emergency crews were called to the home near Clark Circle and Glade Road just before noon Saturday.
“When I looked out the window, I saw a big ball of fire coming out the front door,” said Robert Anderson.
Anderson, who lives across the street, called 911.
“I grabbed the fire extinguisher and ran over there,” Anderson said.
He said by the time he got over there the whole house was engulfed in flames.
“I pulled the pin out of the fire extinguisher, started squirting it from about 6 or 7 feet away, I kept having to back up, it would get too hot, at one point, the fire extinguisher got so hot, I couldn’t hold it anymore,” added Anderson.
Family members said three-year-old Philip Antonio Gordon Lee Jenkins got trapped inside.
“Everybody just froze, stuck, panicked, didn’t know what to do, the mom was screaming, my house is on fire, my baby is in there,” Anderson added, “I ran around the house, started banging out windows, trying to see if I could hear anybody, grab anybody.”
But the smoke became too much.
“I couldn’t handle it anymore, and by that time it was too late,” said Anderson.
Philip didn’t make it.
“Just disbelief, it was unreal, it all happened so fast, there was literally nothing you could do,” Anderson said.
According to a Deputy Chief with Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services, one of the occupants of the home accidentally put gasoline instead of kerosene in the heater.
“The family is going to need a lot of help, there were eight of them that lived in that household, and I imagine their world is going to be torn apart for a long time,” Anderson added. “Just cherish every moment you’ve got because you never know when you’re going to lose anybody.”
Family, friends, and neighbors have been leaving sentimental items in front of the home in Philip’s memory.
For information on how you can help the family rebuild and help with funeral expenses, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.