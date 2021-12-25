DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- This Christmas day turned into anything but a celebration for Taquisha Davis and her husband Quantaje.
Just two days ago, the Davis family lost everything in a devastating apartment fire at The Villas at Pantherville Apartments.
"Our things were here one day and the next day, in a blink of an eye, it’s all gone,” Quantaje explained.
The Davis’s say they woke up to the fire alarm around 4:50 a.m. Thursday, and moments later, their two-story apartment was up in flames.
“The moment the door got cracked open, smoke just started pouring through,” Quantaje recalled.
As the fire made its way from the first to second floor, there was a blanket of smoke so thick the family says they could hardly see where they were going.
“My husband proceeded to help get the neighbors out -- everyone out -- and then from there forward we didn’t know the damage that was done until after everything was cleared out and they allowed us to go back in and find out that we had nothing left,” Taquisha said.
According to DeKalb County Fire Department, eight units were affected, two units had fire damage, and the other six had smoke and water damage.
“We lost a lot of material things the things that we can get back, but for the greatness of it all we still have our life,” Taquisha went on to say.
The Davis’s say despite the tragedy and loss they're still grateful.
“Just cherish everything that you have. Take pride in things that you have, because there’s people out here on Christmas that don’t have anything to call their own” Quantaje said.
If you would like to extend a helping hand, this is a link to the GoFundMe account they have setup.
