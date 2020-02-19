DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A woman is dead following a fire at her home in DeKalb County and CBS46 has learned that a family member tried to save her but was unsuccessful.
The fire began at the home on Troy Cove Road around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim, later identified as 62 year-old Abby Lindsey, was found dead on the living room floor.
Her niece Samantha talked with CBS46 about what happened.
"At the time, it was my aunt in the living room and my uncle Tyrone was downstairs. She called his name," said Samantha. "When he got upstairs, he was trying to save her and everything and he was unable to and, of course, the fire department got here very, very quickly though but it was just too late.”
Investigators say the fire originated in the living room but a cause has yet to be determined.
