AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Four members of a Texas family have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in what prosecutors say was a scheme that used stolen identities to obtain tickets to the Masters golf tournament, which were then resold for a profit.
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine's office said in a news release that Stephen Michael Freeman of Katy, Texas, pleaded guilty Monday before a federal judge in Augusta, Georgia, to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Freeman's parents - Steven Lee Freeman and Diane Freeman of Helotes, Texas - and a sister, Christine Oliverson of San Antonio, pleaded guilty to the same charge.
Federal prosecutors said the defendants will pay more than $275,000 in restitution as part of a plea agreement. Stephen Michael Freeman also agreed to a three-year prison sentence.
