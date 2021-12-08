COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Coweta County family is grieving the loss of a toddler who was killed in a head-on DUI crash Saturday night.
One-year-old Samia Willaims was riding with her mother on State Road 41, just south of Moreland in Coweta County, when the accident happened.
Her mother, Jada Jackson, is fighting for her life at Atlanta Medical Center with serious injuries from the accident.
State Troopers said Jose Diaz, who was traveling north, crossed the center lane, sideswiped one vehicle, then plowed right into a car driven by Jackson, killing Samia.
Jackson’s oldest daughter, 6-year-old Kaeley, was not in the car.
The State Patrol has charged 30-year-old Jose David Diaz with vehicular homicide, DUI-less safe, having an open container of alcohol, serious injury by motor vehicle and failure to maintain lane.
Samia’s family has a message for anyone who gets behind the wheel after drinking.
"Call Uber, call a friend, call somebody," said Samia’s aunt Wendy Keith. "You don’t want to put someone through this much pain."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Samia’s funeral and to assist in Jackson’s medical bills. The family said her left arm was nearly severed in the accident.
To donate to the family during this time, click here.
A candlelight vigil, memorial lantern release, and prayer service is scheduled for Dec. 11, at 4:30 p.m. at Saint Smyrna Baptist Church located at 68 Heery Road in Newnan.
