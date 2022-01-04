ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The new year began with a knock on the door of the Borba Family home, which came after multiple failed attempts by mother and father duo Robson and Jessica Borba to reach their daughter, Kealani, on New Year's Day.
“It was an officer and both of us panicked,” said Robson. “My wife asked if my daughter is ok, and he said no; [she asked] is she alive, and he said no ma’am, and that's what started our nightmare.”
According to Atlanta Police, Kealani was driving a Toyota Scion around 3 a.m. on New Year's Day, when she lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the concrete barrier on the Georgia 400 South ramp getting onto I-85 South.
The vehicle flipped and burst into flames. Kealani’s girlfriend, Kelsey, was pulled from the burning vehicle by witnesses before EMS arrived, but Kealani didn’t survive.
“I kept screaming 'no,' that’s all I could do; I screamed so loud that all our neighbors came out and were concerned,” said Robson describing the terrible moment he found out his daughter had passed. “I just wanted to go back in time.”
“I blacked out,” said Jessica. “Even the thought of it in my mind will make me go dark, and so the reality of it was almost too hard to believe.”
Kealani’s parents, family, and friends describe her as a energetic and confident 19-year-old girl who “owned every room she stepped into.” Her father says she was a free spirit who very rarely needed to be disciplined and was always on the go chasing adventure. Her parents agree she was a responsible, beautiful young girl who loved those around her, including her girlfriend Kesley, who is currently recovering at Grady Hospital, according to APD.
The Georgia State freshman’s parents said that they have no regrets in her life and in loving her, as they openly showed their love for one another each day. The last words she told her mother was “I love you,” the night before she left, New Year's Eve.
“The reality and what I believe is that love is free. And, she was a free person, and we loved her freely and she loved us freely,” said Robson.
Kealani left behind a mother, father, and two brothers, as well as many other family members and friends that will miss her. The Atlanta Police Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
The Borba family set up a memorial fund in Kealani’s name in order to provide her a proper burial click here.
A separate GoFundMe has been established to support Kelsey (also known as V) in her recovery efforts click here.
