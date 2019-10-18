DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Candles were lit as a vigil was held for a man accused of injuring a police K-9 during an officer-involved shooting.
“My brother died at 26 before his time,” Devante Warren said.
It’s not what you’d expect to see at vigil, three DeKalb County units. At neighboring business there were more while others made rounds in the area.
“No one killed him but them, so for them to be here so heavily armed for something so peaceful,” Warren said.
CBS46 reporter Traso Bragg was there when Devante Warren learned why DeKalb County police showed up. Everyone was shocked at the answer.
“They wanted to keep out the stupid until 6 o’clock,” Warren explained. Officers stayed way past that time.
“ I don’t feel nothing about it and that’s what I’m trying to tell everybody else, don’t feel nothing about it, don’t let the police presence distract you. They want a reason to shut it down,” explained Jalaina Grey.
Akinyia Grey has had a history with police in DeKalb County.
Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant when they say Grey ran then opened fire, and injuring K-9 Django.
Officers shot back, killing Grey.
“ I’m hearing that my husband was shot a total of 13 times between the neck,” said Akinyia.
The family says right now they are working to learn all of the details surrounding Grey’s death.
They are also asking anyone with information to come forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.