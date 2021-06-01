Family mourns son killed by wrong-way driver on Georgia 400

FORSYTH County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A grief-stricken family is mourning the death of young man who had such promise and hope.
“I’m thankful to have had him in my life for the 22 years that he was here,” said Diane Davis, Tarik Kindell's mother. “He made a big impact on my family and a major impact on people in this world and he wanted to do a lot for young people.”
Tarik Kindell's family are in mourning after the 22-year-old college student was killed when he was hit head on by a car driving the wrong on GA 400. They plan to set up a scholarship and non-profit in his name. Details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/kE0fuu6My8— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) June 2, 2021
Police said early Sunday morning Tarik Kindell was driving home along Georgia 400 between the Majors and Shiloh Road overpasses when a car driving over 100mph, the wrong way, crashed head on with the young writer.
Tarik’s mother was waiting for her son and was able to see where he was through an app. When she saw the car had stopped, she went to find out why.
“When I got there all I could see was this car and this other car that was charred and I jumped out and as I’m running towards the car a police man grabbed me and I said that’s my son,” said Diane.
The other driver was 35-year-old former reality TV star and stylist Silas Brown.
Many family and friends posted on social media shocked also at the loss of the bubbly and creative hair stylist.
The family of Tarik said he has been volunteering since he was 7-years-old, helping those less fortunate even in other countries.
He was studying at Kennesaw State University.
The family said they will be setting up a non-profit in his name and helping those less fortunate get an education, just as Tarik would have wanted.
"It’s just a tradition in our family you know we understand the importance of education, we understand the importance of responsibility, and Tarik exemplified that, he carried that like a saint,” said Dr. Askia Davis, Tarik's uncle.
The family said officers from Forsyth came by the next day with flowers and are thankful for their help on the night.
"I just want to thank the Forsyth police for how they comforted my daughter and took care of her, it really touched my heart," said Rufus Davis Sr., Tarik's grandfather.
The family are planning to hold a memorial next week either Wednesday or Friday to celebrate Tarik's life.
