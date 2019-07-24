HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police need help finding a man who has reportedly been missing for seven months.
According to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, the family of Stanley Wooten, 59, said the man is homeless but was known to stay in the area of Cannon Bridge Road and Old Athens Highway.
Wooten is 5' 7" and 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.