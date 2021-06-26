COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The family of Vincent Truitt, a teenager who was shot and killed by police last July, wants federal officials to take a look at the case.
The Cobb County District Attorney's Office announced in February that a grand jury ruled the shooting as "authorized," saying Truitt had a gun.
Saturday, the 17-year old's family marched in Marietta's streets alongside their attorney and dozens of others, demanding justice for him.
"We are demanding a federal investigation. We've already sent letters to the US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia as well as the Attorney General," said Attorney for the family, Gerald Griggs.
The District Attorney's Office says a Cobb County Officer shot Truitt twice in the back as he was trying to run from police. It released body camera and dashcam video of the incident.
"There's a portion of the video we did not play in respect to the family where the young man actually asked the officer, why did you shoot me? the officer responds because you had a weapon," said District Attorney Flynn Broady at February's press conference.
Right before Saturday's march in Marietta Square, his family and their attorney held a rally for justice.
"I guess it's a day to day pain that I'm dealing with but I just can't lay down and stop until I get justice for my son," said Andrae Truitt, Vincent's father.
Justice, according to the family's attorney, is a murder charge against the officer who shot their son.
"In Georgia, there's no statute of limitations on murder and he's not presented it to a criminal grand jury. We would like full accountability and justice in this case. It's important and so we're going to keep advocating for that," said Griggs.
We have reached out to the District Attorney's Office and Cobb County Police for comment. We are waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.