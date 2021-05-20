CEDARTOWN, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the small town of Cedartown, CBS46 went from one home to another trying to track down 22-year-old Katie Shellhorse to get her side of the story and find out why police say she faked cancer to scam the community out of $15,000.
She posted to social media saying, “my cancer is very strong and growing fast and my body isn’t wanting to fight it off very well… which is how i moved into the terminal stage.”
It turns out that was all a lie, according to police.
“She explained to us she used it to pay for her bills,” Polk County Police Detective Caleb Bowman.
The family released a statement Thursday saying they notified police when they became suspicious. They said, "We didn't understand why her doctor wouldn't allow a family member to accompany her to visits or why her experience was so different from anyone we'd ever known who dealt with cancer."
It turns out Katie’s own husband was in the dark about it until another family member informed him.
The family statement went on to say, "Our family has been devastated by this event. We had no foreknowledge of her plan to misguide,and we will not defend it." Those who donated to Katie are livid.
“That's just morally bankrupt of her to ask the church for help,” Donor Isabella Partain said.
Katie Shellhorse bonded out of jail for just $1,000. Not only is she not talking publicly on camera or her family, but CBS46 reached out to her attorney, and he said he will not try this case in the media.
