COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) The family of 14-year-old Elijah Knight, who was killed when a tree fell on during a Boy Scout camping trip, has decided to file a civil lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America and the Atlanta Area Council Inc. Boy Scouts of America.
Knight, who is from Texas, was on a camping trip at the Bert Adams Scout Camp in Covington on June 25, 2018 when a severe thunderstorm took place. Parents Stephen and Courtney, who have two other children, say they want to improve safety standards for all boy scouts.
"Having joined the horrible club of parents who have lost a child, and especially the community of parents whose child died in a scouting event, we hope to make systemic safety improvements that will preserve and protect the lives of many other children in the future," said Stephen in a press release. "We hope to see a new level of safety standards, so no other family has to go through the same anguish."
At the time of Elijah's death a severe thunderstorm advisory issued by the National Weather Service was in effect, however, family attorney Jeff Harris with Harris Lowry Manton LLP, believes the advisory was ignored.
"Sadly, this not the first time a death has occurred at the Bert Adams Scout Camp," said Harris. "We believe the Boy Scouts do not have adequate policies in place to keep kids safe and that Elijah Knight's tragic death could have been prevented by following simple weather-related procedures."
The complaint alleges the Boy Scouts of America and Atlanta Area Council Inc. breached the "duty of ordinary care by failing to follow Boy Scouts of America policies and practices, failing to monitor local weather forecasts and conditions, failing to communicate significant weather advisories to all scouts and failing to follow weather advisories for the area issued by the National Weather Service."
"Elijah was kind, accepting, intelligent and vivacious," said the boy's mother Courtney. "He was inquisitive and inventive and intended to use these innate talents to improve the world."
