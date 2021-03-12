A Clayton county woman is desperate for answers after someone hit her sister and left her on the side of the road to die more than a month ago.
Dadreanna McElyea said her sister, Teswanna McElyea, loved to work. The 28-year-old walked an hour to work every day.
“That job was everything to her,” said McElyea. “That was her dedication.”
On Feb. 5, around 5:30 a.m., Teswanna was on her way to work. She was crossing the intersection, near Highway 138 and Tara Road in Jonesboro, when someone hit her and drove off. Teswanna died on the side of the road.
“It just hurts because all you have left is memories and pictures and videos, but nothing is the same as being around that person and feeling their spirit and looking into their eyes,” her sister said with tears streaming down her face.
A witness told police the suspect was in a late model black Dodge Charger with visible damage to the front end of the vehicle.
Now more than a month later, a memorial lies in Teswanna’s honor but her tragic death is not uncommon in the metro.
A new report from Smart Growth America ranks Atlanta among the top 20 most dangerous metropolitan areas for pedestrians. The survey also found the rate at which black people were hit and killed was 82 percent higher than that of white people.
“We still have duty to her, a duty to find the person responsible,” said McElyea.
McElyea and her family not only want justice for Teswanna, they have a message for all drivers.
“If you do have an accident stop and offer the person aid,” she said. “That is your obligation to them.”
There is a reward for any information leading to arrest in this case. If you know anything, call Clayton County police or Crimestoppers.
