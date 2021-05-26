WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Woodstock couple raised thousands of dollars in hopes to install a custom elevator for their severely disabled child, only to be left frustrated and disappointed after the elevator company and a local contractor installed an undersized elevator.
Brian and Courtney Froy are now suing the elevator company and the contractor, alleging negligence and fraud.
The couple's 7-year-old son, Tanner, was born with an extremely rare genetic disorder called CDKL5. He cannot speak, eat, talk, or walk; the illness is defined by seizures which the Froy's say happens every day.
“It was devastating. The world that I knew that I was used to, was going to change forever,” Brian Froy said in a documentary video about the disorder.
“You almost have to go through a funeral,” said his mother Courtney Froy.
As Tanner grew older, he got bigger. At 70 pounds, it makes transporting him in their three-story home very difficult. So, in 2019, the Froy's raised $25,000 and invested $25,000 of their own to add an elevator, which would allow them to move Tanner and his specialized wheelchair from the main floor to the basement or to his bedroom on the second floor.
Two years later, the Froy's have a three-story shaft but no elevator; the installation stopped when the couple discovered their son’s chair wouldn’t fit.
“We can’t just roll any chair in there and we’re not going to send a child with a severe seizure disorder up and down by himself,” Brian Froy told CBS46’s Better Call Harry.
The Woodstock couple filed a lawsuit against the elevator manufacturer, REMI Home Elevators in Chattanooga, and the local contractor who built the shaft, Shad Crawford. REMI’s owner, Michelle E. Peterson declined comment.
Crawford, who is not a licensed contractor, told CBS46’s Better Call Harry, “it wasn’t presented until the shaft was built that there might be a size issue with the wheelchair.”
The Froy’s have started a Go Fund Me named “Help Fix our elevator for Tanner,” which can be accessed here.
