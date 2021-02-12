A deadly accident involving over a dozen vehicles shutdown all lanes of Interstate 75 Thursday afternoon. The accident happened just south of Big Shanty Road just after 11 a.m.
According to Cobb County Police's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, a vehicle traveling north on I-75 hydroplaned and crashed into the western guardrail. As traffic slowed, a second crash happened between two tractor-trailer trucks just south of the first crash. Police said the two crashes set of a chain of collisions that eventually involved 13 vehicles.
Cobb County Police said Boniface Ndiangu, 58, of Marietta was driving a tractor trailer truck in the northbound lanes when he crashed into the rear of a car hauler being towed by a Ram 3500 truck. Ndiangu was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries he suffered. Other motorists had non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
Friday, his family talked exclusively with CBS46.
"He was the backbone of our family," said Ndiangu's daughter Susan Wagondu. "He wasn't picking up his phone, so I started tracking it to see why he wasn't picking up and I saw that he was right there on I-75."
Ndiangu's son, Elijah Wangondu, described him as "more than a friend to me, more than a dad...he was my mentor."
I-75 remained closed for several hours after the crashes. Cobb County Police asked anyone that may have dashcam video of the collisions to call 770-499-3987.
