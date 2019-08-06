ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Families of those who died in e-scooter related deaths continue to push for something to be done in regulating the devices.
William Douglas Alexander stood before Atlanta City Council Monday night to talk about his son, William Bradford Alexander, who was one of three deaths.
Alexander was riding on an e-scooter when he was struck by a bus.
"Do something now before another needless death occurs," Alexander said.
Alexander also spoke about his concerns with the e-scooters.
He said the devices aren't safe on sidewalks or streets, pointing to what he called instability to stop quickly while staying upright, the distance from the road to the bottom of the device not being enough to avoid rough roads and the scooters not being visible at night.
CBS46 has reached out to several of the e-scooter companies for a response.
"I have no doubt that these three wonderful, young people would still be here with us today if the City of Atlanta had just done the due diligence before allowing permits to operate these devices on the City of Atlanta streets," Alexander said.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has proposed new legislation which would ban new permits issued for e-scooters.
In addition, City Council President Felicia Moore has urged people not to ride the devices, if possible, as they work through the city's infrastructure challenges.
The city council's transportation committee will meet August 14th to talk about Mayor Bottoms' proposed legislation.
"In the coming weeks , this administration will introduce a larger solution to keep our streets safe for all modes of transportation -- including scooters, cars, bikes and wheelchairs -- and ensure greater equity in mobility," said Mayor Bottoms.
