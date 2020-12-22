Georgia is seeing record coronavirus cases as the aftermath of holiday gatherings persists.
Julie Roseman has spent most of the year visiting her parents through a glass window at their assisted living apartment in the Brookhaven area.
Now, she has to check in by calling the hospital.
Both her parents, 79-year-old Stan and Jane Bernstein, were diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending a holiday gathering at their facility.
“My parents haven’t left their room for almost nine months and this one holiday celebration,” Roseman said. “They were encouraged to attend a luncheon and that’s where I believe they caught it,” she told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
Last year, the Bernstein’s attended the Hanukkah party as a family at the facility that Roseman asked CBS46 not to name for the welfare of her parents. This year the family is wishing the the luncheon would’ve been canceled.
“I’m sad and I’m worried, but I’m frustrated because it was totally avoidable,” Roseman said about her parents’ diagnosis.
They Bernstein’s are now a part of Georgia’s sobering hospital surge.
Tuesday Governor Brian Kemp announced he will re-open the emergency hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center with 60 extra beds for overflow relief for hospitals statewide beginning next week through January.
Also Tuesday, Georgia's health department reported the 6,242 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest number of new cases in a single day since the pandemic began.
At hospitals across the state, inpatient beds are 84% full. ICU beds are at 88% capacity. Adult ventilator use is at 37% capacity across the state.
“We are also pleading with Georgians to stay vigilant. Do not let your guard down,” Kemp said urging Georgians not to gather with people who do not already live with them.
Roseman shared a similar sentiment. “I understand the need to gather, but this is the risk. If my parents don’t do well, I don’t get anymore holidays with them,” she added.
