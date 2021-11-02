GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46) -- A 16-year-old Gwinnett County student is on life support after being shot at his Lawrenceville bus stop Tuesday morning.
Timothy Barnes, Jr. is a student at Central Gwinnett High school, according to his family.
Barnes' mother Latoya Nicholson told CBS46's Jasmina Alston that her son was shot in front of other students, just feet from his home in the Saddle Shoals neighborhood.
"Never seen this coming," Nicholson said. "He never had problems with anybody. My son didn't hang out, my son was into sports, school."
Lawrenceville police say 17-year-old Serar Abdi is in custody, accused of shooting Barnes.
Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting.
"It was probably over a dispute, but I don't know what the nature of the dispute was," Lt. Jake Parker said.
Central Gwinnett High School officials said in a statement they will be available for students who are struggling with what happened.
Additional school resource officers were also on campus.
