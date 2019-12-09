ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A family of nine is now homeless after an electrical fire broke out, completely destroying their home.
A space heater plugged into an electrical socket caught fire around 3 a.m. Nov. 13 at the home in the 3300 block of Lake Valley Rd. N.W. All nine people escaped, but everything inside the home was destroyed.
Lakita Smith was first alerted to the fire when her son came to her and said his socket and bed were on fire.
“It was devastating … it may not be much to someone else, but for something you work so hard for … to keep a roof over your children’s head, it hurts,” Smith said.
On top of the devastation, they didn’t have renter’s insurance. And while it's not legally required, they’re now left wondering how to recover from this.
“What do you do now? You don’t know what direction to go in, or what steps to take,” added Smith.
A Farmers Insurance representative hopes to clear up a misunderstanding some renters have about who's responsible for their personal belongings.
“A lot of times, people have the misconception that the landlord is actually taking care of your belongings in their home, but that’s absolutely not true,” said Todd Tettleton with Farmers Insurance.
Landlords might have coverage that protects the house and anything they own inside the house but are not responsible for covering items owned by the tenant.
“It’s going to be up to the tenant to get his or her own insurance,” added Tettleton.
Now, Smith is concerned about her large family – now living out of their car.
“All the funds I had, I’ve exhausted them … I have a lot of children so it’s hard trying to maintain a roof over nine people’s heads,” Smith said.
She hopes the community will step up to help as they get back on their feet. She says this is a good lesson for anyone – that having renter’s insurance can make all the difference.
“I would be in a better position financially, and more stable to take care of my kids,” Smith said.
Tettleton suggests renters go online to find out what’s available. He said insurance coverage is available for as little as 10 to 15 dollars a month.
Click here to make a donation to the Smith family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.