HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A family of five children and two adults were transported to hospitals Thursday morning after their vehicle was involved in an accident on I-985.
Hall County Deputies said the vehicle sustained a tire failure, overturned twice and landed in the southbound lanes of the interstate around 6:46 a.m. A man and one child were ejected from the Chevrolet Suburban.
All five members of the family suffered varying degrees of injury. Two children were transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston Hospital. The remaining family members were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
As of 6 p.m. the driver Demesha Tanner, 31, is listed in serious condition. Two children, female age 17 months and a male age 7, remain hospitalized. Kevin Langston, 31, also remained hospitalized. The other three children have been released.
