ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Betty Lewis said she has no closure and justice hasn’t been served in the killing of her husband Julian Lewis in August of last year by a Georgia State Trooper.
“The state trooper is free. That’s the worst part for me and nothing has happened to him,” Lewis told CBS46. “My husband is gone and I have to grapple with that every day and it hurts,” she added.
Lewis was in Sylvania being pulled over for a suspected broken tail light. When he didn’t immediately stop, former trooper Jacob Thompson chased Lewis’s car into a ditch. Lewis family attorneys say when Thompson got out the car, he shot Lewis in the head almost immediately.
“Within seconds, two seconds in fact, he shot and killed him, shot him in the head,” said Lewis family attorney Akil Secret.
“There is no discussion between him and Julian. None,” Secret added.
“The trooper literally gets out of the vehicle it is less than two seconds. You can hear him put the vehicle in park and you hear the gunshot,” said attorney Andrew Lampros.
The lawyers say they’ve recently seen the dash cam video and scene evidence.
“The incident report and the post incident phots we have as well show that Mr. Lewis was simply sitting in the vehicle with his hands on the steering wheel,” Lampros said. “They searched his vehicle, there was no weapon.”
Lampros even questions the legality of the initial stop.
“The trooper claimed that he saw Mr. Lewis having a broken tail light, but the facts show that that is not true. We believe this trooper had no probable cause,” the attorneys told CBS46.
Thompson was fired and arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault, but a grand jury this summer failed to indict him.
His widow and her attorney say they are trying to get the dash cam video from GSP to pursue civil and additional criminal lawsuits.
“You take an innocent man’s life and you don’t get out of the car two seconds and you shoot him in the head and he had posed no threat to him?” Lewis exclaimed. “He needs to be in jail. He can’t get away with this. Not as long as I have breath in my body he can’t get away with this,” she went on.
The Georgia State Patrol did not immediately respond to CBS46’s request for comment in the case Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.