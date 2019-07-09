COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The family of Nicholas Bolton, the man shot in the Coweta County officer involved shooting, spoke about their loved one's condition on Tuesday.
Nicholas' brother and father told CBS46 that he is now stable, but remains in critical condition.
“The bullet as we said, it ended up going under his right eye. Right under his right eye so it’s been some vision stuff, some brain stuff, we’ve been unable to remove the bullet from how deep it was,” Irwin Bolton Jr. said.
Nicholas is fighting to recover following the officer involved shooting that happened on June 30th. His brother Irwin said Nicholas has already under gone one brain surgery. He’s expected to under go several more in the near future.
“He is not breathing on his own. He’s on a ventilator,” Irwin explained.
Irwin told CBS46 the shooting has brought his family closer. The now tight unit has steadfastly prayed one common goal: Nicholas' full and complete recovery.
“He is the greatest big brother I ever had he actually got me to where I am, he is a great person,“ Bolton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.