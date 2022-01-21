ATLANTA (CBS46) — The family of Jimmy Atchinson is demanding justice for his death. Atchinson was shot and killed in 2019 after he ran from Atlanta police officers.
The family gathered today to remember Atchinson on the Fulton County Courthouse steps.
Saturday will mark three years since Atchinson was shot and killed by former Atlanta police officer Sung Kim while he was hiding in a closet.
Kim was resigned from the department soon after and was never indicted.
The case has not been presented to a grand jury. The family has filed a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.