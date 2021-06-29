SCREVEN County, Ga. (CBS46) -- New cries for justice Tuesday from the family of a man killed by a former Georgia State Patrol Trooper.
A grand jury did not indict Jacob Thompson Monday, despite his arrest last summer.
"Yes I did have a very, very rough night last night," said the mother of Julian Lewis, who was shot and killed August 7th 2020.
The former trooper was fired a week after the shooting and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
"Justice was not what we experienced yesterday and we're committed and it is our hope that the rest of the country sees what has happened here and they will begin to turn all of their attention and energy on this place," said Atlanta-based Attorney, Mawuli Davis of the Davis Bozeman Law Firm.
Thompson said he was trying to pull Lewis over for a broken taillight. GBI says Lewis did not stop, leading Thompson on a short chase.
Using a pit maneuver, Thompson stopped Lewis's vehicle in a ditch. Thompson shot Lewis once, killing him.
A GBI investigation revealed Thompson lied several times about the facts of the incident, including perceived threats from Lewis and why he used deadly force.
"It's time that a US Attorney step forward and review this, and prosecute this crime, this violation of this young man's constitutional rights," said Attorney Davis.
Lewis's family and their attorneys are now demanding any video evidence to be released, the district attorney to pursue the case further and another grand jury to look at the evidence.
"I feel like he took my son away from me, we need some justice on this. He needs to do some time or something for taking my child's life," said Lewis's mother.
We have reached out to the district attorney's office for comment and we are waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.