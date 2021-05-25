Family of man killed during no knock warrant in Cobb County demands answers

COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The family of an unarmed man shot and killed during a no-knock warrant last year demands justice. Family members say Johnny Bolton was sleeping on a couch when several law enforcement agencies executed the warrant and he died during the process.
Bolton's sister, Daphne Bolton, says the family just wants transparency. "Unfortunately, this storyline has played out too many times to recast, the sorrow and hurt of the death of my brother Johnny Lorenzo Bolton by the hands of the police department is no different than the hurt and sorrow and pain felt across countless families in this world," said Daphne Bolton.
She explains that her brother was shot and killed by law enforcement on December 17th and has yet to get any information or details. "6 months of silence, where is the accountability?" Daphne Bolton asked.
An attorney for the family says a witness recounts that Bolton was sleeping on a couch in the early morning hours on December 17th when SWAT busted in and then when Bolton stood, he was shot and killed. The attorney says that Bolton was unarmed at the time, and his name was not even on the search warrant. The attorney says the apartment owner whose name was on the warrant was allegedly arrested at a separate location.
The Bolton family says they will not be silenced and will continue to push for answers. "We will bring to the light of day and justice will come and my brother's death will not be in vein, "said Daphne Bolton.
The family says they do not know the identity of the SWAT team member who shot Bolton nor if that person kept working after the shooting. CBS46 reached out to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office to get answers. A spokesperson said the individual was placed on administrative leave but is now currently back on active duty. The spokesperson also provided the following statements:
"The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is fully cooperating with the District Attorney’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations regarding the 2020 death of Johnny Bolton. The GBI has turned over all investigative findings to the Cobb County District Attorney, who will convene a grand jury. Upon taking office, Sheriff Owens called for a review of all internal policies and procedures to ensure the Office follows best practices. These reviews are critical to earning a Triple Crown rating and becoming a national model for community-oriented law enforcement. Sheriff Owens remains committed to establishing a culture of truth, trust, and transparency between the public and the Cobb County Sheriff's Office."
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told CBS46 that it finished its investigation on March 16th and handed its findings to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office.
The District Attorney's Office provided CBS46 with the following statement:
"Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. extends his condolences to the family of Mr. Johnny Bolton. DA Broady plans to meet with the family. This is an open and ongoing investigation. Per our office’s standard procedure in officer involved shootings, this case will be presented to a grand jury. To maintain the integrity of this investigation, we will not make any other statements prior to the presentment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.