ATLANTA (CBS46) — The family of the man killed in a Fairburn ambulance crash is suing.
Wilton Thomason was in the back of an ambulance last month when the driver crashed.
That driver -- Kevin McCorvey -- admitted to law enforcement that he was drinking while driving, smoking marijuana and taking Adderall. He is now facing criminal charges.
Thomason's family is filing a civil lawsuit against the driver, a 2nd EMT in the ambulance, and the company Prime Care, which owns the vehicle.
