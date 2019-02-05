FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Monteria Robinson is part of a mural of mom's whose sons were killed in officer involved shootings.
“We’re part of this unwanted sorority that we didn’t ask to be in,” Jamarion Robinson’s mother Monteria Robinson said.
“But we have been chosen for a purpose,” she said.
Her son Jamarion Robinson was killed August 5, 2016 when a U.S. Marshals task force was serving a warrant to arrest him.
“My son was shot over 50 times,” Robinson said.
In December Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice. He claimed the department was blocking him from information for his investigation.
The Department of Justice has said the District Attorney did not follow established federal laws and rules seeking information.
So District Attorney Howard is holding off on taking this to the grand jury for just a little longer.
“To be honest I was a little sad just a little bit,” Robinson said.
“But I do know Paul Howard and his staff have been working aggressively on my sons case,” Robinson added.
District Attorney Howard is hoping they can reach a resolution. If not he says he will re-submit his subpoenas to question officers involved to continue his investigation.
Jamarion's mom won't give up until she gets some answers.
“I feel motivated,” Robinson said.
“I’m encouraged you know. I’ll read a scripture in the bible just to give me that push to get out there and keep fighting. I’m not going to stop until I get justice for Jamarion Robinson.”
