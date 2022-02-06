ATLANTA (CBS46) — Since Artdrunetta Hobbs went missing from her Atlanta home in 2006, her family hasn’t given up searching for answers.
“I got hope, I know someone out there knows something,” Tonjala Harris, Hobbs’ mother, said.
Recently, Harris received a tip about her daughter’s disappearance and wants to search a Southwest Atlanta park again, for her daughter’s remains.
“I got numb and for years I've been feeling helpless, but that gave me hope,” Harris said.
Atlanta police have said Hobbs was abducted from her house on Butner Road in August of 2006.
According to investigators, her car was later found abandoned and burned on Fulton Industrial Highway.
Police had suspects in the case, but Hobbs remains were never found.
"I just know they killed my baby and buried her , I do know that,” Harris said.
Hobbs’ family has held several searches for the young woman, including at Melvin Park , where the next search will be.
Harris told CBS46 she will never give up.
The family is asking for volunteers to help search Melvin Park on Saturday February 12 from 9-11 am.
