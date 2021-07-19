Family of mother killed while trying to get mail says it could have been prevented by the City of South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A South Fulton County family is begging the city to build sidewalks in front of their home.
Their mother, Stephanie Jefferson, was killed over the weekend just trying to get her mail.
CBS46 Tori Cooper spoke to Jefferson’s son and residents in the area.
Mrs. Jefferson’s son did not want to share his name or go on camera, however, he said this is not the first time a car has ended up on their lawn.
He tried to explain the tragedies that he has witnessed right in front of his family home, that lies just inches from the Old National Highway in South Fulton County.
“We’ve actually had two other cars end up here. It was during the snow, people were driving too fast and the car jumped the curb and ran into the tree that used to be in the front yard,” Jefferson’s son said.
Police said on Sunday around 11 a.m. a truck driving on Old National Highway toward Creel Road struck and killed his mother, who was just checking the mail inside their family mailbox.
Witnesses at the scene said Mrs. Jefferson didn’t stand chance.
“They hit her so hard, they said he jumped the curb and when he hit her she flew down into those woods over there,” Witness and South Fulton Resident, Taneisha Pope said.
Police told CBS46 the driver stayed at the scene and they are still investigating what happened.
Pope said she’s tired of watching people die on Old National Highway and the city has to build sidewalks for residents with mailboxes.
“They have to do something, you’re finding people dead, you’re seeing cars flipped over they have to do something.”
The City of South Fulton said they now have a federally funded project in the design phase that would fund new sidewalks.
Mrs. Jefferson son said his mom was an amazing person and loving wife. He said she would still be in his life if the ongoing speeding, sidewalk and regulation issues on the street were addressed sooner.
However, now each day without a sidewalk on Old National Highway, the Jefferson’s and others just checking their mail said they are still risking their life.
“There should be a sidewalk there, that was sad, that was really sad that really broke my heart,” Pope said.
If you would like to support the Jefferson's efforts in planning a funeral you can click this link.
