DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The family of a mother and daughter murdered outside a Dekalb County apartment complex shared their tragic story with CBS46 Monday.

The pain runs deep for two sisters who lost a sister and a niece one week ago.

Danyel Sims and her daughter Crystal were shot and killed outside the Dunwoody Glen Apartments on the night of September 6th.

“It’s sad for them to be not here anymore,” Danyel Sims’ sister Shareece Khalfani said.

“I loved my sister. It was too much. I loved my niece. When they lived in New York they called me all the time to babysit so I’ve watched all of the kids,” Danyel Sims’ sister Asia Thompson said.

Investigators said 23-year-old Justin Turner, Crystal’s ex-boyfriend, blocked their car, ambushed them, then opened fire.

“There’s a special place in hell for him and I would like for him to go with gasoline drawers on. That’s how I really feel,” Khalfani said.

Family of the victims said Turner snapped just minutes after Crystal broke off their relationship. Khalfani had just met Turner and never saw it coming.

“I was just sitting back and watching how he interacts with her and he was fine, he was kind, he was loving, he was caring. He was all of those wonderful things and didn’t show any red flags of anything,” Khalfani said.

Now charged with murder, Turner will soon face a judge in Superior Court while the family faces grief.

“It’s definitely going to take an act of God for me to forgive him. It’s definitely going to take an act of God because right now, no,” Khalfani said.

The family will be having a candlelight vigil outside the apartment complex near the scene of the crime Tuesday night at 8 o’clock to share love, prayer and memories during this time of mourning. They said Crystal Shareece Williams was the only princess on her father's side of the family and was very close to her grandmother, Ann Williams.

They have also set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.