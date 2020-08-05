ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The family of a Clark Atlanta University student who was brutally murdered in October held a press conference Wednesday to express their outrage at the prospect of bond for one of the student’s alleged killers.
Jordyn Jones and then-boyfriend Barron Brantley have been held at the Fulton County Jail on murder charges since they were arrested in November for the murder of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford.
Defense attorneys for Jones recently filed a motion claiming she should be granted bail because she "has never committed a crime and comes from a good family." But while Jones does not have a previous criminal record in Georgia, her father told police in November that she was on probation for a DUI in Michigan. Members of her family have told CBS46 they were concerned about her behavior since she began dating Brantley.
WATCH: From best friend to accused killer
Rev. Markel Hutchins, who spoke on behalf of the family at the press conference, said even though Jones comes from a good family, in no way does that absolve her of responsibility for her actions, and that it would be preposterous for a judge to grant bail.
“I cannot imagine a judge granting Jordan the freedom to walk around until her trial, while Alexis will never get to walk around anywhere, ever again,” he said.
Crawford’s parents told Hutchins if Jones is released, they fear for the safety of two of their children who are students at Clark Atlanta University and Georgia State University.
“If they let Jordyn out of jail on bail, I’m gonna have to bring my children home because I don’t feel safe with them being in Atlanta while Jordyn is walking around,” Crawford's mother told Hutchins during a previous conversation. “If she could do what she did to Alexis, she might harm my other children.”
WATCH: New details of Alexis Crawford's murder released
Crawford and Jones were best friends and roommates at Clark Atlanta University. Their relationship became strained after Crawford filed a police report accusing Brantley, Jones’ boyfriend, of sexually assaulting her. The alleged incident happened the week before Crawford was murdered.
Crawford was found dead at Exchange Park in DeKalb County park days after she vanished from her off-campus apartment. Reports from Fulton Superior Court confirmed Crawford was strangled to death. Barron later admitted he choked Crawford with his hands, while Jones suffocated her with a trash bag.
“This was without a doubt the most heinous act that I have seen in recent times perpetuated upon a young person. She was raped, she was sexually assaulted, she was murdered in her own apartment,” Hutchins said. “As Jordyn’s boyfriend was strangling Alexis, Jordyn went and got a plastic bag and put it over the head of her best friend whose family had accepted Jordyn as their own.”
WATCH: Remembering CAU student Alexis Crawford
To consider releasing Crawford’s alleged killers, Hutchins said, is “just unimaginable, should anger and frustrate every person in Fulton County and every person in this community and around the country.”
“She should never see the light of day and even that won’t bring Alexis back,” Hutchins said.
The Crawford family will attend the bond hearing on Thursday via Zoom.
