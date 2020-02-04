ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 has obtained the full indictment from the Fulton County Grand Jury which indicted 21-year-old Barron Brantley and 22-year-old Jordyn Jones in the murder of Alexis Crawford, a student at Clark Atlanta University and the roommate to Jones.
For the first time since the announcement, Crawford's mom and sister have shared a message with CBS46 through their family spokesperson.
“Learning that the district attorney is not planning to seek the death penalty is bittersweet because that’s what neither of Alexis’s parents wanted,” said Rev. Markel Hutchins. “Neither one of them wanted Jordyn or Barron Brantley to die by electric chair, but it is bitter in that it is a constant reminder of the tragic death and loss of the third youngest child,” he told CBS46.
Brantley and Jones, a couple at the time of the murder were indicted with one count of murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and concealing the death of another. Brantley is also charged with aggravated sodomy for sexually assaulting Crawford.
“The saying that I keep hearing her mother saying over and over again is ‘this is just really hard. It’s just really difficult,’” Hutchins said.
The family has told CBS46 they are trying not to focus on the painful details of the case in which both Brantley and Jones have admitted to strangling Crawford and dumping her body in a DeKalb County park.
“Alexis’s parents and their entire family have made a shift from focusing on who killed her and how Alexis died to the fact that she actually lived,” Hutchins said explaining that the family is grieving deeply. “Their focus is just not on the people who are responsible for killing Alexis.”
Jones and Brantley are scheduled to appear in Fulton County Superior Court Monday morning.
