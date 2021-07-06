Family of Newnan veteran, who's in a coma in Mexico, trying to get her back to Georgia

NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The family of a Georgia veteran is desperately trying to get her back home, from Mexico, where she has been in a coma for nearly two weeks.
Tiffany Hall Wallace had been spending the summer in Puerto Vallarta and was scheduled to return to Newnan at the end of August. Her sister, Shanna Ramsey-Haynes became worried after Wallace failed to call their dad on Father’s Day and her phone kept going to voicemail.
“We’re in a desperate situation because there’s nothing we can do there,” Haynes said. “It’s not like she’s in a few states over and I could easily go. It’s a foreign country and so that complicates things even more.”
It took Haynes a few days to get Mexican authorities to perform a wellness check. When they stopped by her sister’s vacation home, they found the 49-year-old barely alive. Haynes said Wallace, an Air Force veteran, had suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and had been unconscious for at least two days.
“I think there’s a chance if she comes home that she can be treated,” Haynes said. “If for anything it would be worth the try than to have to live with knowing she was there suffering and died without any help.”
Haynes said her sister is currently in a coma, and the conditions and care Wallace is receiving in Mexico is not helping her situation. She was placed in an indigent hospital after her credit card was declined at a private Mexican hospital.
“That’s where the problem started because hospitals there require you do a deposit up front,” Haynes explained. “Conditions are unimaginable. Her two friends who live there and went to go visit her texted me and said, ‘Get her out of this place immediately. It’s hot, the windows are open, there’s flies flying around.’”
The insurance Wallace has through the Department of Veterans Affairs won’t cover her health expenses while she’s overseas. The Foreign Medical Program will only “pay for health care services, medications, and durable medical equipment for service-connected conditions and conditions associated with and held to be aggravating a service-connected condition,” according to the department’s website.
“The most economical and best thing to do is to bring her to the U.S. for care because the VA will pay for her care if she’s here but will not pay for emergency transport,” Haynes said.
The family has since started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $24,000 to have her flown home via air ambulance for treatment. Haynes explained the cost to transport Wallace is higher than usual because the air ambulance will have to travel at a lower altitude, given her sister’s brain bleed.
“It’s a dire situation,” she said. “It’s just something I hope no one ever has to go through and especially for a veteran to have to go through this.”
Haynes said her sister is a fighter and the family wants nothing more than for her to be cared for in the U.S. She also warned all Americans to get private travel insurance when traveling out of the country.
“A small policy, $20 policy could ultimately save your life,” Haynes said. “I always just assumed, my ignorance, that my insurance would apply in a foreign country and that’s just not the case. Foreign travel insurance could have protected my sister.”
If you would like to help Wallace’s family, click here to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.