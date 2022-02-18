ATLANTA (CBS46) — A snowboarder from Forsyth, who was badly injured in an accident, is back in Georgia and could soon undergo treatment at the Shepherd Center.
ORIGINAL STORY: Forsyth County man survives 'devastating' snowboarding accident in North Carolina
According to Travis Daniel's wife, Brianna Daniel, the couple's insurance company, CareSource, initially refused to pay for her injured husband's treatment at the Shepherd Center, which specializes in the treatment and rehabilitation of people with spinal cord injury or disease, because it was "out of network."
Briana reached out to CBS46 after the initial story about her husband and told us about the denial.
CBS46 reached out the insurance company. They could not comment but, Brianna said following our inquiry a rep from the company told her their "goal is to get Travis approval for a single case agreement" if Shepherd Center is willing.
The 36-year-old father of three has spent nearly a week in a a North Carolina Hospital after breaking his neck while snowboarding. He was moved to Northeast Georgia Medical Center early Thursday morning where he remains paralyzed from the neck down.
Briana said the doctors they have spoken to have said that the Shepherd Center is the best place for Travis to go.
The Shepherd Center released the following statement:
We cannot comment on any particular situation. However, we regret when any insurance company decides not to cover care at Shepherd Center for their insureds. We are open to working with insurance companies to ensure those who can benefit from Shepherd’s care can access it.
