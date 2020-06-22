ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Several sources confirmed to CBS46 on Monday that the family of Rayshard Brooks has requested that no Atlanta police be present at the public viewing or funeral service for the man who was killed by Atlanta police on June 12.
A public viewing is being held until 7 p.m. Monday at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at the same site.
Tyler Perry will pay for the funeral, according to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements.
The funeral, scheduled for 1 p.m., will be streamed beginning at noon on a jumbotron outside the New Horizon Sanctuary at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Due to social distancing guidelines, only 200 people will be allowed inside of the church. The facility’s normal capacity is 2,000.
Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock, who has served as the senior pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church since 2005, is set to deliver the eulogy.
Brooks’ body arrived at the church in a gold casket around 2 p.m. Monday ahead of the public viewing. Mourners and members of the media lined the streets as the hearse carrying Brooks' body arrived at the church.
A white Atlanta Police officer shot and killed Brooks, a black father of three, on June 12 outside a Wendy’s fast food restaurant on the city’s south side. The shooting set off a chain of events that included the resignation of a police chief, dozens of peaceful protests, along with some rioting across the city which resulted in the Wendy's restaurant, where Brooks was shot, being burned down.
Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, was terminated fewer than 24 hours after the shooting. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru of a Wendy's on University Avenue in Atlanta. The GBI said when officers arrived, they talked with Brooks and gave him a sobriety test, which they said he failed.
The shooting death, captured on multiple cameras, showed Brooks struggling with the officers before he wrestled away a stun gun. Brooks then began to run. The GBI said Brooks made it just a little way before he allegedly turned towards officers with the stun gun raised and Rolfe shot him twice in the back, killing him.
Rolfe now faces 11 charges including felony murder and aggravated assault. Officer Devin Brosnan, who was the second officer at the scene of Brooks’ shooting, faces three charges including aggravated assault.
CBS46 News will be live from from Brooks' funeral beginning at noon on Tuesday. Watch live here.
