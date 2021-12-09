ATLANTA (CBS46) — Attorneys for the family of a student tragically killed by an elevator at an Atlanta apartment complex will address the media for the first time since October to announce a wrongful death lawsuit.

WATCH FULL ANNOUNCEMENT:

JauMarcus McFarland, who attended Champion Prep Academy, died after he was crushed by an elevator at 444 Highland Avenue. Witnesses told CBS46 the elevator went into freefall as he was trying to exit it, trapping and crushing him.

A photo of the elevator’s inspection certificate would later show it was past due for a checkup, with the last inspection expiring in August 2020.

Student athlete dies inside collapsing elevator in Atlanta student housing building

The image shows the elevator's last inspection was August 2019 and its next inspection, according to the picture, was supposed to be August 2020.

READ: Statement from Nathan Phillips, Property Manager of building where McFarland was killed

Attorneys have filed two separate wrongful death lawsuit against the companies connected to the elevator and building where McFarland was tragically killed. 
 
The family has hired two attorneys from the Cochran Firm Atlanta.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.