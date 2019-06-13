CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a teenager in DeKalb County.
Lamour Lowe, 20, is accused of shooting 19-year-old Larnell Thompson at an apartment complex near Clarkston June 1. He’s been on the loose since then, and he’s considered to be armed and dangerous.
Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta released a photo of Lowe Thursday, saying it’s possible he has cut his hair since the photo was taken.
According to family members, Larnell Thompson went to the complex to pick up a friend, and when he knocked on the door, a different person answered – a man who was upset with Thompson for playing loud music a couple of weeks before. The victim’s family told CBS46 Lowe was also in the apartment as Thompson tried to apologize to the man who answered the door.
"My son was like, 'I thought we were past that, you know. My bad. It's no pressure. I didn't know it was that loud,’" his mother Malayn Tucker told CBS46 News. "The guy is still arguing with him, but another guy, which is now named the shooter, came behind him and shot him."
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lowe, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
